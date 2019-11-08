Take the pledge to vote

Congress Leader Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Being 'Humiliated' by BJP, Invites Him to Join His Party

Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre claimed that PM Modi by allegedly not giving appointment to the Chief Minister to discuss flood relief, had humiliated the people of the state.

November 8, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Congress Leader Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Being 'Humiliated' by BJP, Invites Him to Join His Party
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: Alleging that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was being "humiliated" by the BJP high command, state Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre on Friday invited him to join the party.

Khandre was reacting to a question about him joining the BJP on getting an offer.

"That question will not arise at all. Let Yediyurappa come and join our party, he is being harassed by his high command," Khandre told reporters at Bhalki.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi by allegedly not giving appointment to the Chief Minister, who is the representative of seven crore people of the state, to discuss flood relief, had humiliated the people of the state.

"Why should he (Yediyurappa) remain (in BJP)? If he has self-respect, let him quit the party and join our party," he added.

Asked what kind of harassment Yediyurappa was facing, Khandre said, "You (media) too know what the situation is. You know how he is being treated. Everything was coming from the top and how he is able to administer.."

Many Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too have accused the BJP high command of trying to "control" Yediyurappa.

They have called him a "weak Chief Minister", citing cabinet expansion, allocation of portfolios, appointment of three deputy chief ministers as examples, where they alleged he had no complete say.

Citing "non-cooperation" from the BJP-led NDA, especially on flood relief, several of them had even claimed that the BJP central leadership was allegedly not keen on continuing Yediyurappa in the top post for long.

However, rubbishing such claims Yediyurappa had recently said he enjoyed full confidence and support from the party high command.

