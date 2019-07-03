Congress Leader Slams Jagan for Proposal to Demolish Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Andhra Pradesh
Expressing displeasure, V Hanumantha Rao accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to 'vendetta politics' and trying to raze down the structures built for a cause.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his proposed decision to demolish the Rajiv Memorial Bhavan in the state.
Expressing displeasure, Rao accused Reddy of resorting to “vendetta politics” and trying to raze down the structures built for a cause. Rao said that such decisions will only reflect Reddy's notions of "factionalism" as Reddy's father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was the former Pradesh Congress Committee chief of the combined state with the blessings of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Rao slammed the decision to demolish the memorial built in memory of the former prime minister and asked why the YSR Congress supremo is unmindful of such favours by the Congress top brass.
Rao accused Reddy of taking faction-oriented decisions instead of focusing on implementing the manifesto promises he made in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
