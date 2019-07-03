Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Leader Slams Jagan for Proposal to Demolish Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Andhra Pradesh

Expressing displeasure, V Hanumantha Rao accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to 'vendetta politics' and trying to raze down the structures built for a cause.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Leader Slams Jagan for Proposal to Demolish Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Andhra Pradesh
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his proposed decision to demolish the Rajiv Memorial Bhavan in the state.

Expressing displeasure, Rao accused Reddy of resorting to “vendetta politics” and trying to raze down the structures built for a cause. Rao said that such decisions will only reflect Reddy's notions of "factionalism" as Reddy's father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was the former Pradesh Congress Committee chief of the combined state with the blessings of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Rao slammed the decision to demolish the memorial built in memory of the former prime minister and asked why the YSR Congress supremo is unmindful of such favours by the Congress top brass.

Rao accused Reddy of taking faction-oriented decisions instead of focusing on implementing the manifesto promises he made in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

--

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram