Congress Leader Sunita Laxmareddy Joins TRS as KTR Claims Rahul's Party is 'Now a Thing of Past'

In yet another setback to the Congress in Telangana ahead of Lok Sabha elections, party leader and former minister Sunita Laxmareddy joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi Monday in the presence of its working president K T Rama Rao.Rama Rao claimed that the Telugu Desam Party was finished in the state as evident in its decision to not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana (for the first time since its formation in 1982).With leaders like Sunita Laxmareddy joining the TRS, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Congress has also come to be a thing of the past in Telangana, he said.The Congress in Telangana is faced with a crisis of sorts as 10 of its MLAs among the total 19 have announced their decision to leave the party and join TRS since the beginning of March.Several other key Congress leaders at the district level have also joined the TRS.