1-MIN READ

Congress Leader Urges Karnataka CM to Permit Muslims to Pray at Mosques on Eid

Muslims offer prayers while maintaining safe distance inside Juma Masjid on the first Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2020. (Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Muslims offer prayers while maintaining safe distance inside Juma Masjid on the first Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2020. (Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave)

The letter, also signed by MLC M Abdul Jabbar, has drawn criticism from Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa and certain sections for seeking permission for mass prayer meets, during coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Congress leader CM Ibrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allow Muslims in the state to offer Eid prayers at mosques with all precautionary measures in view of COVID-19, a plea which was opposed by a senior minister saying law of the land was same for all.


In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said, "on behalf of the entire community I would suggest that the government take a decision by consulting with medical experts to grant permission to pray at 'Eidgah Maidans' or Masjids from morning till 1 pm. with all precautionary measures and safety norms."


The Eid-ul Fitr festival in the state may be celebrated on May 24 or 25, during which Muslims have to offer special prayers, the former Union Minister pointed out.


The letter, also signed by MLC M Abdul Jabbar, has drawn criticism from Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa and certain sections for seeking permission

for mass prayer meets, during coronavirus pandemic.


On Thursday, Eshwarappa tweeted, "Everybody knows what was the outcome of the support to Tablighi Jamaat by (former chief minister) Siddaramaiah, C M Ibrahim and (former minister) B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan."


"I appeal to the Chief Minister to reject Ibrahim's request," he said adding the law of the land was same for all.


Two days ago, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had blamed the RSS for giving communal colour to the coronavirus issue by linking it to 'Tablighi Jamaat' conference in Delhi.


The Tablighi Jamaat came under criticism for holding the international conference in the national capital in March, where many of the attendees later contracted coronavirus.

