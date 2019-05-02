English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leaders Hate Me, Dream of My Death: PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh Rally
PM Narendra Modi also slammed the Congress over its leader Digvijaya Singh sharing stage with controversial preacher Zakir Naik.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing an election rally.
Loading...
Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked why Congress leaders hate him so much that they have “started dreaming of his death” and added that the opposition party has forgotten that the whole country is with him.
Speaking at a rally in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister alleged that the grand old party wants him dead but the entire nation stood behind him. “Congress walon ko aapke Modi se itni nafrat kyu hai ki Modi ke marne tak ke sapne dekhne lage hai? (Why do Congress leaders hate your Modi so much that they have started dreaming about his death?)” he asked, adding: “But they are forgetting that people from Madhya Pradesh and India are batting for me. ’’
He also slammed the party over its leader Digvijaya Singh sharing stage with controversial preacher Zakir Naik. "Diggi raja (Digvijaya Singh) lifted Zakir Naik on his shoulders and danced. The Congress government called Naik to address police officers on terrorism. Sri Lanka has shut down his TV channel after the blasts (on Easter Sunday). Earlier governments tried to project Naik as an ambassador of peace," he said. "Doob maro Congress-walon (go drown)," Modi said.
Naik, who is reportedly in Malaysia at present, is wanted in India on charges of inciting youngsters to take up terror-related activities and for hate speeches.
Modi said Pakistan is still wounded from the aftereffects of the Balakot air strikes that were discussed worldwide. “Pakistan has been robbed of sleep because of Modi. Guardians of terrorism are praying that Modi be stopped or removed. People are confident that Modi will come back to power. Terrorists used to train openly in Pakistan but now they have no option but to hide underground,” he said.
Speaking at a rally in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister alleged that the grand old party wants him dead but the entire nation stood behind him. “Congress walon ko aapke Modi se itni nafrat kyu hai ki Modi ke marne tak ke sapne dekhne lage hai? (Why do Congress leaders hate your Modi so much that they have started dreaming about his death?)” he asked, adding: “But they are forgetting that people from Madhya Pradesh and India are batting for me. ’’
He also slammed the party over its leader Digvijaya Singh sharing stage with controversial preacher Zakir Naik. "Diggi raja (Digvijaya Singh) lifted Zakir Naik on his shoulders and danced. The Congress government called Naik to address police officers on terrorism. Sri Lanka has shut down his TV channel after the blasts (on Easter Sunday). Earlier governments tried to project Naik as an ambassador of peace," he said. "Doob maro Congress-walon (go drown)," Modi said.
Naik, who is reportedly in Malaysia at present, is wanted in India on charges of inciting youngsters to take up terror-related activities and for hate speeches.
Modi said Pakistan is still wounded from the aftereffects of the Balakot air strikes that were discussed worldwide. “Pakistan has been robbed of sleep because of Modi. Guardians of terrorism are praying that Modi be stopped or removed. People are confident that Modi will come back to power. Terrorists used to train openly in Pakistan but now they have no option but to hide underground,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He is Unstoppable: Juergen Klopp Not Surprised by Lionel Messi Show at Camp Nou
- Game of Thrones' The Long Night Played by the Rules Invented in LOTR's 'Helm's Deep', Here's How
- Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Beyhive Pissed
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing Battle Royale
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results