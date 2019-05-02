Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Leaders Hate Me, Dream of My Death: PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh Rally

PM Narendra Modi also slammed the Congress over its leader Digvijaya Singh sharing stage with controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Congress Leaders Hate Me, Dream of My Death: PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh Rally
File photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing an election rally.
Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked why Congress leaders hate him so much that they have “started dreaming of his death” and added that the opposition party has forgotten that the whole country is with him.

Speaking at a rally in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister alleged that the grand old party wants him dead but the entire nation stood behind him. “Congress walon ko aapke Modi se itni nafrat kyu hai ki Modi ke marne tak ke sapne dekhne lage hai? (Why do Congress leaders hate your Modi so much that they have started dreaming about his death?)” he asked, adding: “But they are forgetting that people from Madhya Pradesh and India are batting for me. ’’

He also slammed the party over its leader Digvijaya Singh sharing stage with controversial preacher Zakir Naik. "Diggi raja (Digvijaya Singh) lifted Zakir Naik on his shoulders and danced. The Congress government called Naik to address police officers on terrorism. Sri Lanka has shut down his TV channel after the blasts (on Easter Sunday). Earlier governments tried to project Naik as an ambassador of peace," he said. "Doob maro Congress-walon (go drown)," Modi said.

Naik, who is reportedly in Malaysia at present, is wanted in India on charges of inciting youngsters to take up terror-related activities and for hate speeches.

Modi said Pakistan is still wounded from the aftereffects of the Balakot air strikes that were discussed worldwide. “Pakistan has been robbed of sleep because of Modi. Guardians of terrorism are praying that Modi be stopped or removed. People are confident that Modi will come back to power. Terrorists used to train openly in Pakistan but now they have no option but to hide underground,” he said.
