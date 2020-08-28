Congress Leaders in Jaipur Organise Sit-in Protest Demanding NEET, JEE Be Deferred

Rajasthan Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a demonstration here to demand postponement of NEET and JEE in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges is slated to be held on September 13 while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering colleges is scheduled between September 1-6.

Despite protests, the Union government has made it clear that the exams will be held as per schedule with due precautions. Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, chief whip Mahesh Joshi, former Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and other leaders took part in the agitation at the main gate of Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) on JLN Marg.

कोरोना महामारी में JEE एवं NEET की परीक्षाओं को स्थगित करने की मांग को लेकर आज जयपुर में राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा आयोजित विरोध-प्रदर्शन में शिरकत कर संबोधित किया। इस कार्यक्रम में मंत्रीगण, विधायकगण, पीसीसी पदाधिकारीगण एवं कांग्रेसजन भी मौजूद रहे। pic.twitter.com/LnIVZ1eAba — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 28, 2020

“The Centre is adamant on holding the examinations while ignoring the plight of lakhs of students and putting their lives at stake. Congress will intensify the agitation if the exams are not postponed,” Khachariyawas said while addressing the protesters. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra was scheduled to lead the protest but could not come due to health reasons.

Pilot, who was also the former deputy chief minister of the state, said lakhs of students across the country are demanding that the exams be postponed therefore, the Centre should not be adamant on holding them.

“The corona pandemic is not over yet. Hotels are closed and transportation is not there. How will the students from rural areas be able to reach their exam centres? The stubbornness of the central government is not good and the exams should be postponed,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Joshi said that there are many factors with regards to national exams due to which the Centre should not go ahead with its decision to conduct the exams.

“The Centre should have consulted the state government because a large number of students will come to take the exam. Hotels are closed and where will the students stay,” he argued.

On the Pre-Diploma of Elementary Education exam scheduled to be held in the state on August 31, Joshi said the exam will be taken by local candidates.