2-min read

Congress Leaders Meet MP DGP, Seek Criminal Case against Kailash Vijayvargiya for Indore Remark

Congress leaders handed a memorandum to the DGP alleging that Vijayvargiya tried tampering with law and order by holding a dharna with party leaders at Indore commissioner’s residence despite section 144 of CrPC being in force.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 4, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
Congress Leaders Meet MP DGP, Seek Criminal Case against Kailash Vijayvargiya for Indore Remark
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday demanded that a criminal case be registered against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for allegedly threatening government officials with his remarks at a protest in Bhopal on Friday.

A delegation of senior leaders of the party called on the Director General of Police (DGP) Madhya Pradesh VK Singh seeking a criminal case after a video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP in Bhopal on Friday afternoon, purportedly showed Vijayvargiya telling officials, "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (there), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders have been in Indore since Thursday for an internal conclave of the organisation.

The leaders handed a memorandum to the DGP alleging that Vijayvargiya tried tampering with law and order by holding a dharna with party leaders at Indore commissioner’s residence despite section 144 of CrPC being in force.

The memorandum also read, “His remarks suggest that he is planning to instigate explosive activities against the state government by inciting illegal and unlawful activities not only in Indore but across the state.”

State Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said that his comments about setting Indore on fire would be considered a diktat for his party workers, which is why a criminal case against him was necessary.

State PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma also attacked the BJP leader saying, “No impotent could set Indore on fire. It’s a city of the intelligent and the musclemen and not of those who are impotent.”

Another minister Dr Govind Singh slammed RSS for the remarks from Vijayvargiya and said, “RSS imparts training from the outset to use such language. Where you are born is revered for you but Vijayvargiya is affirming to burn that place, which is like attacking your mother.”

Alleging that Vijayvargiya is known to shelter mafia elements in Indore, Congress leaders also cited an incident where his son Akash had beat up a civic officer during an anti-encroachment drive.

State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal, however, said, "During the protest, the BJP raised the issue of arbitrary and biased action of the administration against the common people. The Congress government has not been taking action against the real mafia and creating trouble to the public.” The administration has been taking "politically motivated" action against BJP workers during their ongoing drive against mafia, he added.

In Indore, Vijayvargiya’s hometown, Congressmen resorted to a protest by launching ‘Kailash’ matchboxes and briefed locals about the statement from the senior leader.

(With PTI inputs)

