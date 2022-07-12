CHANGE LANGUAGE
Congress Leaders Set To Meet on Thursday; 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Discussion On The Cards
Congress Leaders Set To Meet on Thursday; 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Discussion On The Cards

July 12, 2022, 09:11 IST

New Delhi

AICC general secretaries, and PCC presidents have been asked to attend the meeting. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Congress leaders will also discuss the upcoming organisational programs of the party, including organisational elections which are underway

Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday in New Delhi to deliberate on the party’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” campaign slated to begin on October 2.

All AICC general secretaries, in-charges of various states and PCC presidents have been asked to attend the meeting by Congress general secretary, KC Venugopalat at the party headquarters on July 14, sources said.

Congress leaders will also discuss the upcoming organisational programs of the party, including organisational elections which are underway, sources said.

Congress would also hold another meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting July 18.

July 12, 2022
