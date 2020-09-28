Congress Leaders Slam BJP's New Youth Wing Chief Tejasvi Surya for 'Bengaluru Terror Hub' Remark

Newly elected BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya's controversial remarks calling Bengaluru a "terrorist hub" have not gone down well with the opposition Congress party in Karnataka.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar slammed the youth leader by calling him 'Amavasya Surya'. "He (Surya) says Bengaluru has be become a terrorist hub, but the world is looking at Bengaluru. Our forefather for generations have made huge contributions to the nation by producing world-class doctors and engineers. 34% of the IT export contributing to the nations GDP is done from Bengaluru...So the CM of the state and even the finance minister who is a representative from karnataka should react to his statement. It is shame for Karnataka and shame for Kannadigas" he said.

BJP MP @Tejasvi_Surya calling Bengaluru, a global city known for Technology and Innovation, as an epicenter of terror is highly condemnable.GDP growth has crashed and with such statements, which investor will come to Bengaluru & Karnataka?Will PM and FM @nsitharaman answer? — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 28, 2020

Shivakumar further added that Surya's statement would drive investors out of the state. "We have to protect the sentiments of Kannadigas. Today or tomorrow, no one will come to invest in Karnataka because of his statement. No communal fights have happened in Karnataka before, but whenever BJP comes to power communal clashes erupt, why?"

On Sunday, while addressing the media, Surya had recalled the recent DJ Halli riots, the ongoing investigation and arrests into the mob violence that took place in August. He said that many terrorist organisations were using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities.​

"In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become the epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through the many arrests and busting of sleeper terror cells by the investigative agency in the city. It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence in August have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities," he had said.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy from Jayanagar in Bengaluru also hit out at Surya saying that she would not let one person tarnish the image of the city.

Namma Bengaluru a #terrorHub? Wth. I take offence to that. My city is beautiful, cosmopolitan, diverse, IT/BT Hub, safe, peaceful/silicon city.I WILL NOT let a one guy tarnish the imagine of our city. Never. NO WAY. #proudofmycity — Sowmya Reddy | ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ (@Sowmyareddyr) September 27, 2020

Former Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Gowda, also said that Surya's statement was 'irresponsible' and would tarnish the city's reputation.

I am deeply pained that a MP representing Bengaluru is denigrating Namma Ooru with baseless allegations. Such irresponsible statements impact people's lives & besmirch our city's reputation.To curry favour with your Boss, don’t unleash divisive agendas that disrupt our harmony. — Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) September 28, 2020

Surya had said he had met Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence and emphasised the need to have a well-equipped and sufficiently staffed NIA office to mitigate terror-related activities in Karnataka. "The Home Minister has assured that he will direct officials to establish a permanent station house manned by an officer of the rank of the SP at the earliest," Surya said.