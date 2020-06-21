Congress Leaders Take on Chinese Social Media Handles to Counter Propaganda amid Border Tensions

Even as the Congress is at loggerheads with the government on the Chinese intrusion at Galwan valley and killing of 20 Indian soldiers by PLA troops, some Congress leaders are also taking on Chinese social media handles to counter Chinese propaganda.

A Twitter handle @shenshiwei whose bio says that he is producer of CGTN, tweeted a video statement attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "No outsider was inside #Indian territory in #Ladakh nor had any border post of the Indian Army captured by outside forces." Chinese media has translated the speech by Modi on the all-party meet called by him on Friday.

But it was rebutted by Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi who commented on the Chinese Twitter handle: "As a democratic nation, Indian Parliament is the most Supreme. @PMOIndia is answerable to the constitution & Indian citizens. Galwan valley is, was and will always be a part of India. We'll take back Aksai Chin from China, acc to resolution passed by parliament in 1962."

Tyagi said "Political differences apart we are in full support to the Army and the government to counter Chinese propaganda and transgressions."

The Congress however is taking on the Prime Minister on the issue of Chinese transgressions.

The Congress hit back and said, "The PMO's statement is clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth. First of all, the PMO and the government need to clearly state their position. Is Galwan Valley not part of Indian territory? Why is the government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley?"

