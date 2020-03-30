POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Congress Leaders to Discuss COVID-19 Lockdown Implication at CWC Meet on April 2

For representation: A woman walks along a near-empty street during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (REUTERS/Image for representation)

For representation: A woman walks along a near-empty street during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (REUTERS/Image for representation)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on April 2 through video conferencing to discuss the party's strategy on the issue, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Share this:

Top Congress leaders will discuss the implication and consequent problems of the 21-day country-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus infection at the party's working committee meeting on April 2.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on April 2 through video conferencing to discuss the party's strategy on the issue, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Thursday, April, 2. The meeting will be conducted through video-conferencing," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been critical of the government's handling of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 lockdown, saying it has halted all economic activity and is causing problems to the labourers, the poor and the marginalised.

The party has also accused the government of not taking adequate steps to mitigate the plight of the migrant labour force. Rahul Gandhi has suggested a nuanced approach to tackle the coronavirus outbreak rather than the total lockdown.

Ninety-two new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in India since Sunday taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29, the Health Ministry said on Monday while reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the virus as of now.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story