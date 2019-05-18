Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders Try to Give Shivraj Chouhan Proof of 83 ‘Fulfilled’ Promises, Fail to Meet Him

The gate to Chouhan's bungalow was closed and his staff members did not allow Congress leaders to enter inside.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 18, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders Try to Give Shivraj Chouhan Proof of 83 ‘Fulfilled’ Promises, Fail to Meet Him
Narendra Saluja and other Congress leaders at former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.
Loading...
Bhopal: The war of words between the ruling Congress and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued unabated as Madhya Pradesh Congress members here on Saturday tried to give him a detailed list of 83 promises fulfilled by the Kamal Nath government after coming to power in the state in December last year.

Chouhan, however, had left before the Congressmen arrived at his bungalow.

Congress media cell in-charge Narendra Saluja claimed the party had sought an appointment several times on Saturday, but Chouhan did not respond. The party then decided to visit his residence around 1.30 pm but he had left by the time they arrived.

While the gate was closed, Chouhan’s staff members didn’t allow Congress leaders inside. They also refused to accept the envelopes carrying the details of the claimed promises.

The Congress leaders then pasted the documents on the gate of the bungalow and went back.

“There is no liar bigger than Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Saluja said in a communique. “When he belied our farm loan waiver claims, we had handed him a list of 21 lakh beneficiary farmers but he still remained adamant. As we handed him loan waiver certificates of his kin, he started saying his cousin never signs documents in Hindi and claimed the banks haven’t issued no-due certificates.”

Saluja claimed his party then sent to Chouhan’s home the copies of no-dues certificates and after he was exposed, he remained silent on the loan waivers. But on Saturday, he again spoke on the issue by daring the state ruling party to prove their claim of 83 fulfilled promises. Chouhan even said that he would retire from politics if the Congress proved their claims.

The party also sent a copy of the fulfilled promises to Chouhan’s residence through courier.

In the past, Nath had claimed the Congress has fulfilled 83 pre-poll promises in 76 days of governance in Madhya Pradesh, a claim vociferously contested by Chouhan on several occasions.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram