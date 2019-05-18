Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders Try to Give Shivraj Chouhan Proof of 83 ‘Fulfilled’ Promises, Fail to Meet Him

The war of words between the ruling Congress and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued unabated as Madhya Pradesh Congress members here on Saturday tried to give him a detailed list of 83 promises fulfilled by the Kamal Nath government after coming to power in the state in December last year.Chouhan, however, had left before the Congressmen arrived at his bungalow.Congress media cell in-charge Narendra Saluja claimed the party had sought an appointment several times on Saturday, but Chouhan did not respond. The party then decided to visit his residence around 1.30 pm but he had left by the time they arrived.While the gate was closed, Chouhan’s staff members didn’t allow Congress leaders inside. They also refused to accept the envelopes carrying the details of the claimed promises.The Congress leaders then pasted the documents on the gate of the bungalow and went back.“There is no liar bigger than Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Saluja said in a communique. “When he belied our farm loan waiver claims, we had handed him a list of 21 lakh beneficiary farmers but he still remained adamant. As we handed him loan waiver certificates of his kin, he started saying his cousin never signs documents in Hindi and claimed the banks haven’t issued no-due certificates.”Saluja claimed his party then sent to Chouhan’s home the copies of no-dues certificates and after he was exposed, he remained silent on the loan waivers. But on Saturday, he again spoke on the issue by daring the state ruling party to prove their claim of 83 fulfilled promises. Chouhan even said that he would retire from politics if the Congress proved their claims.The party also sent a copy of the fulfilled promises to Chouhan’s residence through courier.In the past, Nath had claimed the Congress has fulfilled 83 pre-poll promises in 76 days of governance in Madhya Pradesh, a claim vociferously contested by Chouhan on several occasions.