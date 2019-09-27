Congress-led Govt 'Running on Sharad Pawar's Advice' Launched MSCB Probe: BJP
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil denied the Nationalist Congress Party's allegation that its top leaders including Sharad Pawar were named in the case as the BJP-led government was pursuing a vendetta.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)
Pune: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday that a Congress-led government, "running on the advice of Sharad Pawar", first launched a probe in the scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).
Patil, a senior state minister, denied the Nationalist Congress Party's allegation that its top leaders including Sharad Pawar were named in the case as the BJP-led government was pursuing a vendetta.
"This case dates back to 2010 when Congress-NCP government, which was running on the advice of Sharad Pawar, was in power," he said, speaking to reporters here.
"When then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan suspected some wrongdoing, he initiated inquiry by setting up a committee," Patil said.
The Reserve Bank of India then appointed an administrator for the bank, he said.
"Later someone went to the high court, saying that no proper inquiry was being carried out. On the direction of the court, an FIR was recently registered," the BJP leader pointed out.
"So where is the question of the state government acting vindictively," Patil asked.
The Enforcement Directorate, "an autonomous agency", registered a case on its own as the amount involved in the scam was above Rs 100 crore, Patil said.
The ED recently disclosed that Sharad Pawar's name figures in the case, which sparked off protests by NCP workers.
By spreading propaganda that the government was behind the ED's action, the NCP was trying to get people's sympathy and support, but "people are smart as they know when Chhagan Bhujbal was arrested, nothing of this kind (protests) was done," Patil said.
Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, had been arrested by the ED in a corruption case. He is now out on bail.
The NCP's protests were not spontaneous and not eliciting much support from people, Patil claimed. Pawar, who had earlier said he was going to visit the ED office in Mumbai even if it had not summoned him, on Friday dropped the plan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Break From Movies Was Much Required, Feels Wife Gauri
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?