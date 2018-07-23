English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Levels Surveillance Charge Over Officer ‘Taking Notes’ in Lok Sabha
The Speaker, however, assured the opposition members that she will look into the matter and said she could not see the Officers' Gallery from her seat.
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday objected to an officer allegedly taking notes and counting the number of the opposition members during the Question Hour and alleged that he was carrying out "surveillance".
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then assured the Congress MPs that she would look into the matter.
Bringing the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to the issue, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said: "An officer standing in the Officer's Gallery was taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of the opposition members."
"It is surveillance. Who is he? Why is he taking notes? He is counting the number of the MPs this side," Kharge said.
However, the Speaker assured the opposition members that she will look into the matter and said she could not see the Officers' Gallery from her seat.
"I will see to it," she said.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the concerned officer belonged to his Ministry and was doing his duty.
Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in an apparent jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the proceedings of the House were telecast live and everyone could see what was happening in the House.
"People can even see who is winking in the House," he said, referring to the Gandhi's wink in the House on Friday during the no-confidence motion after his speech and hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
