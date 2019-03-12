Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Return Gift for Amethi and Raebareli

In return to the decision taken by the SP and the BSP to leave two seats for the Congress, Amethi and Raebareli, the grand old party is planning to not field candidates from the constituencies represented by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a “show of respect”.“This was earlier decided by AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to reciprocate the respect shown towards our party. However, which seats, where and against whom will be spared is yet to be finalised. The final call will be taken by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia,” UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18.In Samajwadi Party's first list of candidates, it was revealed that Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri seat.Sources said that the Congress might not field its candidates from the seats of SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati. The Congress has also asked its general secretaries to shortlist few dummy candidates for some of the seats in Uttar Pradesh.The SP-BSP alliance in the state is contesting on 37 and 38 seats respectively, while three seats have been given to RLD. Amethi and Raebareli seats have been left for the Congress without any kind of pre-poll alliance.In a recent interview, Akhilesh Yadav had also said that it was too late for an alliance with the Congress.