English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Return Gift for Amethi and Raebareli
Sources said that the Congress might not field its candidates from the seats of SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: In return to the decision taken by the SP and the BSP to leave two seats for the Congress, Amethi and Raebareli, the grand old party is planning to not field candidates from the constituencies represented by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a “show of respect”.
“This was earlier decided by AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to reciprocate the respect shown towards our party. However, which seats, where and against whom will be spared is yet to be finalised. The final call will be taken by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia,” UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18.
In Samajwadi Party's first list of candidates, it was revealed that Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri seat.
Sources said that the Congress might not field its candidates from the seats of SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati. The Congress has also asked its general secretaries to shortlist few dummy candidates for some of the seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The SP-BSP alliance in the state is contesting on 37 and 38 seats respectively, while three seats have been given to RLD. Amethi and Raebareli seats have been left for the Congress without any kind of pre-poll alliance.
In a recent interview, Akhilesh Yadav had also said that it was too late for an alliance with the Congress.
“This was earlier decided by AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to reciprocate the respect shown towards our party. However, which seats, where and against whom will be spared is yet to be finalised. The final call will be taken by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia,” UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18.
In Samajwadi Party's first list of candidates, it was revealed that Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri seat.
Sources said that the Congress might not field its candidates from the seats of SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati. The Congress has also asked its general secretaries to shortlist few dummy candidates for some of the seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The SP-BSP alliance in the state is contesting on 37 and 38 seats respectively, while three seats have been given to RLD. Amethi and Raebareli seats have been left for the Congress without any kind of pre-poll alliance.
In a recent interview, Akhilesh Yadav had also said that it was too late for an alliance with the Congress.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kalank' Teaser: Karan Johar does A Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Grand Sets and Intense Emotions
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: 'Badhaai Ho' is Special Because of Its Success, Says Neena Gupta
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results