Congress Likely to Lodge Complaint with EC over Madhya Pradesh's Minister's Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Imarti Devi is again in trouble for a speech at a public gathering in Gwalior's Dabra.

Addressing a small gathering in Dabra constituency, Devi said, "We need eight seats to win (to remain in power) and they (Congress) require win in all the 27 seats, so whether the 'satta' (government) will keep its eyes closed and they will run away with all the wins."

"Is the 'satta-sarkar' (government) so weak? If the government asks any collector, he could make us victorious in any seat," she added.

The Congress took strong objection to the remarks and is likely to file a complaint with the Election Commission.

As the controversy gathered steam, Devi said the BJP would win on the planks of development and the hard work of its chief minister and leaders.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said Devi publicly expressed what is discussed in cabinet meetings of Shivraj government. "We will complain to the EC and will ensure the government machinery remains impartial in polls," he said.