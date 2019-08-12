Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Likens Modi-Shah Duo to Duryodhana and Shakuni, Slams Rajinikanth for Remarks on Art 370

Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 while addressing during the book launch of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:August 12, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
Congress Likens Modi-Shah Duo to Duryodhana and Shakuni, Slams Rajinikanth for Remarks on Art 370
File Image of actor Rajinikanth. (Image: @ARMurugadoss/Twitter)
Loading...

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday hit out at actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth for his statements praising the Modi Government for scrapping Article 370.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee KS Alagiri said, "It is surprising to hear Rajini's comments on scrapping Article 370. Rajinikanth seems to have confused spirituality with religion....Modi and Amit Shah are like Duryodhana and Shakuni and not like Krishna and Arjuna as they have snatched the rights of the people."

Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 while addressing during the book launch of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

"My heartfelt congrats to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. The speech you (Amit Shah) delivered in Parliament was fantastic. Amit Shah and Modi Ji are like Krishna-Arjuna combination. They only know who's who. I'm wishing good luck to you (Amit Shah) and good luck to the country through you," Rajini said.

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday had lambasted the BJP for the abrogation of Article 370, saying the saffron party would not have "snatched away" the special status had Jammu and Kashmir been a Hindu-dominated state.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Congress unit lashed out at Vaiko for his statements linking the party with the abrogation of Article 370.

