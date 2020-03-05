English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Congress Lok Sabha Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Claims His Car Was Stopped from Entering Parliament

File photo of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In his letter to Speaker OP Birla, the Congress leader said despite his car having a label issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Delhi police officials committed a breach of privilege by stopping his car at Vijay Chowk.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police officials posted at Vijay Chowk here stopped his car from proceeding towards Parliament despite his vehicle displaying a valid label issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and claimed that the incident was a breach of privilege.

A senior police official said a constable posted at Vijay Chowk had stopped the MP's vehicle near the barricades to check the label on it.

"In the process, the vehicle was stopped for some time. Meanwhile, the Congress leader got annoyed and walked away," the police official said, adding an inquiry into the matter was being conducted.

In his letter to Birla, Chowdhury said on Thursday morning itself he entered the Parliament House twice in his car which had a label issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat which is valid up to March 31, 2020.

"Nobody objected to my entry. But to my utter dismay in the afternoon today, when I was coming to the Parliament House to attend the afternoon session, the Delhi Police officials posted at Vijay Chowk stopped me from going to Parliament House saying that my car must display the new car label," he said.

Chowdhury further accused the Delhi Police official posted at Vijay Chowk of hampering his parliamentary duties by obstructing him from going to Parliament House and committing a breach of privilege.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, he said, "What is happening in Delhi. We have to come to Parliament several times. Me and (Gurjeet Singh) Aujla sahab were stopped and had to walk down. Look what kind of dictatorship is this," he said.

