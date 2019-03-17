English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Loses Eighth Telangana Legislator to Telangana Rashtra Samithi
Vanama Rao, who represents the Kothagudem assembly constituency, is the eighth Congress MLA to cross over to the TRS this month. This has brought down the opposition party's tally in the 119-member assembly to 11.
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been accused by the Congress of running the state in an undemocratic manner.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The crisis in Telangana's main opposition Congress deepened further on Sunday with another legislator deciding to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Vanama Venkateshwara Rao announced after a meeting with chief minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao that he is joining the ruling party.
Vanama Rao, who represents the Kothagudem assembly constituency, is the eighth Congress MLA to cross over to the TRS this month. This has brought down the opposition party's tally in the 119-member assembly to 11. It had won 19 seats in the December 7 elections.
With the latest defection, the Congress may now lose the status of main opposition in the assembly as it requires at least 10 per cent of the members in the House.
With reports of four more MLAs being in touch with the TRS, the defected MLAs may petition the speaker to recognise the merger of the Congress Legislature Party with the TRS.
If two-third MLAs of a party defect, they will not attract disqualification under Anti-Defection Law and can be recognised as a separate block.
Losing one MLA almost every day, the Congress leadership appeared completely demoralised ahead of the April 11 elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The grand old party has accused the TRS of hatching a conspiracy to finish off the opposition. CLP leader Malu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded dismissal of the TRS government, accusing it of running the state in a feudal, undemocratic and unconstitutional manner. The party plans to meet governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday to submit a memorandum in this regard.
Vanama Venkateshwara Rao announced after a meeting with chief minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao that he is joining the ruling party.
Vanama Rao, who represents the Kothagudem assembly constituency, is the eighth Congress MLA to cross over to the TRS this month. This has brought down the opposition party's tally in the 119-member assembly to 11. It had won 19 seats in the December 7 elections.
With the latest defection, the Congress may now lose the status of main opposition in the assembly as it requires at least 10 per cent of the members in the House.
With reports of four more MLAs being in touch with the TRS, the defected MLAs may petition the speaker to recognise the merger of the Congress Legislature Party with the TRS.
If two-third MLAs of a party defect, they will not attract disqualification under Anti-Defection Law and can be recognised as a separate block.
Losing one MLA almost every day, the Congress leadership appeared completely demoralised ahead of the April 11 elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The grand old party has accused the TRS of hatching a conspiracy to finish off the opposition. CLP leader Malu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded dismissal of the TRS government, accusing it of running the state in a feudal, undemocratic and unconstitutional manner. The party plans to meet governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday to submit a memorandum in this regard.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Collaborative Filmmaking
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos' Look from the Marvel Film Leaked
- IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results