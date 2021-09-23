Congress Made 'Big Mistake' by Sidelining Dr Mukul Sangma in Meghalaya, Says NPP

Leaders of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has committed a “big mistake” for allegedly sidelining the Congress Legislature Party leader Dr Mukul Sangma.

Predicting that the internal rumblings within the opposition Congress will increase in the coming days, a Cabinet Minister in Conrad Sangma’s MDA Government said “Pala is not good news for Congress."

It was alleged that Mukul was never consulted on the issue of Vincent Pala’s appointment as the new MPCC chief.

“The differences within the Congress will increase now. But up to what extent, we are yet to know. However, differences will increase because simply if PN Syiem and RG Lyngdoh are joining the Congress. You know what is the link between Mukul and them…you know very well,” one of the NPP legislators said on request of anonymity.

“Also, if Mukul has got four MLAs from his family and AICC did not respect him,” he said.

Stating that it is really not a good time for the Congress, the MLA said, “The Congress is a sinking ship. The problem is that they are not in power. Meghalaya as a small state has to depend 90 percent from the central government and without that it is difficult to run the state.”

If there is a possibility for the NPP to approach the veteran political leader, the NPP leader said in politics nothing is impossible.

He said although the Congress has high hopes with the Shillong MP taking over as the new MPCC chief, but “unfortunately, no talks have been made within one month of his taking charge of the ship.”

The NPP leader expressed confidence that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government will easily be voted back to power in 2023, especially due to the ongoing internal rumblings within Congress.

“Whatever may be the case, we (MDA) are coming back to power 200 percent. If the rumblings within the Congress continue, it increases our chance more, we can even fight elections from home,” he claimed.

He said Congress is “completely a divided house". “Congress has the Mukul group, Pala group, Charles group, Ampareen group…The agenda of Pala is to finish Mukul and Mukul to finish Pala but such agendas are not there in the NPP,” he added.

The NPP leader added that the fate of Mukul Sangma will depend on his decision whether to remain or join other parties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here