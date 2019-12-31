Congress Maharashtra Ministers Meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Day After Cabinet Expansion
File image of Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Newly appointed Congress ministers in Maharashtra on Tuesday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi here.
The Maharashtra ministers met the two top Congress leaders separately at their residence.
They were accompanied by Congress General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge and also senior Congress leader KC Venugopal along with AICC secretary Ashish Dua.
The ministers who included former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan sought the blessings of the Gandhis. However, murmurs of dissent within the Congress have also cropped up amid reports that some senior Congress leaders are miffed about the appointments in the Maharashtra Cabinet.
Over a month after coming to power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya and some Gen-next leaders from political families, while NCP's Ajit Pawar made a comeback as deputy CM.
