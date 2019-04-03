English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Manifesto 2019: Download Full Document Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls Here
The document, titled Hum Nibhayenge, touched upon a range of other key issues, including national security, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East.
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh display copies of their party's election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with the senior party leaders, released its election manifesto ‘Hum Nibhayenge’ in a grand show on Tuesday. UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were also present during the release of the party manifesto.
Among the highlights of the manifesto were the NYAY scheme, the promise of giving jobs starting with filling up 22 lakh government job vacancies, doing away with multiple permissions required to set up new businesses, dedicating 6 per cent of the budget for education and improving healthcare by replacing private insurance companies with government agencies.
Rahul Gandhi also promised what he described as a “historical” step, introducing changes in the legal system to ensure that failure to pay bank loans by farmers be considered a civil offence instead of how it is legally treated right now, a criminal offence. The mandated number of working days under the MGNREGA scheme, which the Congress had in its 2009 manifesto promised at 100 days, will be increased to 150 working days.
"In this manifesto, we have looked for ways to move the country towards an inclusive, farm-driven economy where prosperity and productivity go together... In our 10 years of UPA, we lifted 140 million people out of poverty. Our target here will be to eradicate poverty in India by 2030," former prime minister Manmohan Singh said.
The document, titled Hum Nibhayenge, touched upon a range of other key issues, including national security, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, foreign policy, defence, state of the rural economy, the current tax regime and environmental challenges, among other concerns.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
