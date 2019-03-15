LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
No Denial of Treatment, Special Medical Schemes as Cong May Focus on 'Right to Health' in Manifesto

Congress also has plans for women empowerment, LGBTQ rights, employment guarantee and scrapping of sedition law. The party manifesto is likely to be released after Holi.

Zeba Warsi | CNN-News18

Updated:March 15, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot meet residents in Rajasthan's Sagwara. (File photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: As a counter to Modi government's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, the Congress party may promise "right to healthcare" in its 2019 poll manifesto. The party could bring in schemes whereby a person could walk into any hospital for treatment.

Top Congress sources said that Congress may announce that its government would ensure high budgetary allocation to the health ministry. They said that while details were being worked out, the commitment would mean that it would add to the schemes presently available to citizens.

The party has also plans for women empowerment, LGBTQ rights, employment guarantee and scrapping of sedition law.

According to sources, the Rahul Gandhi-led party may promise to do away with draconian laws like sedition and replacement of Transgender Bill in accordance with Supreme Court order. Other issues that the manifesto may include are — a new Personal Data Protection and Privacy law, setting up of gender training and gender sensitivity sessions at all government offices and army posts and a standalone women empowerment and justice department, which will be "wider in scope than Women and Child Development".

Sources further told News18 that Congress will also include employment guarantee scheme for urban youth and provision of benefits for landless farmers.

The inputs have been based on public and closed door consultations, including suggestions from Indians overseas. Citizens were also asked to send suggestions through websites, WhatsApp, email and online petitions, sources said.

Further, top Congress sources have told News18 that the party is ensuring speedy response to terror acts and providing martyr status for paramilitary forces who take the maximum and first hit during terror strikes such as Pulwama are some of the points expected to be incorporated in the manifesto.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
