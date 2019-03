Congress May Bring in Law Against Mob Lynching, to Focus on 'Gandhi's India' in Manifesto

: Projecting its 'secular' stand, the Congress has decided to address issues of lynching and nationalism in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections. The party's 2019 poll paper is also likely to promise right to healthcare, women empowerment, LGBTQ rights, employment guarantee and scrapping of sedition law.According to sources, Congress has emphasised on defining nationalism in their manifesto. "The idea is to present Gandhi's nationalism vs (Nathu Ram) Ghodse's nationalism; Gandhi's India v/s Ghodse's India. There will be a focus on secularism and proper implementation of constitutional values," a source said.Further, the manifesto will also address issue of mob lynching. The party may promise to implement stricter punishment and policing for mob lynchings. "Congress Party is against divisive politics and dividing people on the lines of religion caste. Our Nationalism is Gandhi’s Nationalism which will reflect in upcoming election manifesto. Stopping lynchings and other such crimes is the need of the hour," a source said.He source said that the manifesto will have reflection of 'Rahul Model of Governance'. They will also highlight promises Congress fulfilled in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.