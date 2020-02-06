Congress May Spring Surprise in Delhi Assembly Elections, Says Randeep Surjewala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has 'panicked' as he feels that this time the BJP may not win more that the three seats it had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, the Congress leader said.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
New Delhi: The Congress may spring a surprise in Delhi like it did in the elections in neighbouring Haryana last year, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed as campaigning for the February 8 polls here closed on Thursday.
"Some news channels were giving us just two seats in Haryana but we won 31. It is going to happen again," he told a press conference.
Terming the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the ruling AAP in Delhi as "Jhoothon ki Sarkar aur Jhoothon ke Sardar", Surjewala accused them of failing in areas of health, pollution mitigation, education, clean drinking water supply and public transport in the national capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has "panicked" as he feels that this time the BJP may not win more that the three seats it had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, the Congress leader said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gurugram Police Shares Meme to Show How Even 'Kabir Singh' Can be Safe
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Ranji Trophy Wrap | Bowlers Set Up Punjab Win, Double Ton for Harpreet Singh
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding