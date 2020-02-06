Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:
Politics
1-min read

Congress May Spring Surprise in Delhi Assembly Elections, Says Randeep Surjewala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has 'panicked' as he feels that this time the BJP may not win more that the three seats it had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, the Congress leader said.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Congress May Spring Surprise in Delhi Assembly Elections, Says Randeep Surjewala
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

New Delhi: The Congress may spring a surprise in Delhi like it did in the elections in neighbouring Haryana last year, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed as campaigning for the February 8 polls here closed on Thursday.

"Some news channels were giving us just two seats in Haryana but we won 31. It is going to happen again," he told a press conference.

Terming the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the ruling AAP in Delhi as "Jhoothon ki Sarkar aur Jhoothon ke Sardar", Surjewala accused them of failing in areas of health, pollution mitigation, education, clean drinking water supply and public transport in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has "panicked" as he feels that this time the BJP may not win more that the three seats it had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, the Congress leader said.

