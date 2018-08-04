GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Media Centre in UP Sports Saffron Paint, Changed to White Overnight After Mockery

Visitors, including journalists, at the Congress headquarters in Mall Avenue were surprised to see that the wall behind the spokesperson’s desk at the media centre was painted saffron.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 4, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
Some officials tried to blame the gaffe on the painter, saying he chose the “wrong shade” of yellow. (News18)
Lucknow: The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to literally ‘saffronise’ the state by re-painting official buildings, but this time the Grand Old Party was at the receiving end of jokes when its own media centre in UP sported saffron paint.

The ironic sight that greeted visitors at the Congress' UP headquarters. (News18)

Amid hushed giggles and jokes, a few visitors captured the ironic image on their cellphones and the photos went viral in hours. A red-faced Congress tried to explain away the embarrassment, saying the colour was representative of the tricolour, but was eventually forced to repaint the wall in white.

A senior Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) official even tried to pin the blame on the painter. “The wall was to be painted in yellow, but the painter probably picked the wrong shade,” he said.

The Congress had launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government when the Secretariat walls were painted saffron in October last year. Shastri Bhawan and Lucknow Haj House were among the other official building painted saffron after the BJP came to power, evoking sharp response from the opposition.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
