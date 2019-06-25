Congress Merges With BJP in Mizoram's Mara Autonomous District Council

The Mara district here saw the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) merge to constitute the new district council, after the Mara Autonomous District Council (MDC) was dissolved unanimously in a meeting at the Siaha district in Mizoram on June 19, Chief Executive Member N Zakhai said.

The Mizoram BJP President JV Hluna said that the Congress had approached the party seeking a merger and the BJP agreed to it after consultation with leaders from the Central government.

The members of the Congress signed a declaration accepting the decision. Five party members, H Sahlo, V VB Byhna, Tiahlei Syuhlo, NG Silla and Ngunsuii were out of station, and conveyed the acceptance of the decision over telephonic conversation.

“Regarding MDC, as soon as MNF (Mizo National Front) formed government in the state, Congress was very scared of the MNF government so they contacted our District President who in turn came to me,” said Hluna.

The state BJP chief said that he gave the Congress the option to merge if they so wished. A series of committee meetings was held before their final decision was arrived at.

Hluna asserted that the merger was not a coalition with the Congress. He maintained that the BJP was to fully control the district council.