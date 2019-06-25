Congress Merges With BJP in Mizoram's Mara Autonomous District Council
Despite being bitter rivals at the Centre, the BJP accepted the Congress' proposition to merge to form the Mara Autonomous District Council in Mizoram, but clarified that it was not a coalition.
File photo of the Mara district council headquarters. (Image: Twitter)
The Mara district here saw the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) merge to constitute the new district council, after the Mara Autonomous District Council (MDC) was dissolved unanimously in a meeting at the Siaha district in Mizoram on June 19, Chief Executive Member N Zakhai said.
The Mizoram BJP President JV Hluna said that the Congress had approached the party seeking a merger and the BJP agreed to it after consultation with leaders from the Central government.
The members of the Congress signed a declaration accepting the decision. Five party members, H Sahlo, V VB Byhna, Tiahlei Syuhlo, NG Silla and Ngunsuii were out of station, and conveyed the acceptance of the decision over telephonic conversation.
“Regarding MDC, as soon as MNF (Mizo National Front) formed government in the state, Congress was very scared of the MNF government so they contacted our District President who in turn came to me,” said Hluna.
The state BJP chief said that he gave the Congress the option to merge if they so wished. A series of committee meetings was held before their final decision was arrived at.
Hluna asserted that the merger was not a coalition with the Congress. He maintained that the BJP was to fully control the district council.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- IAF Mirage-2000: India's Preferred Fighter Jet 20 Years Ago at Kargil, Now at Balakot - Here's Why
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in December, Actor Postpones Street Dancer 3D Release: Report
- ICC World Cup 2019: Experienced Shakib & Mushfiqur Lead the Way on Tough Southampton Track
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s