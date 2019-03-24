Congress Might Win an Election in Pakistan if it Contests from There, Says BJP’s Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and in-charge of Northeast Ram Madhav on Sunday said the Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there as the opposition party is “banking on lies” and the neighbouring country.Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Ram Madhav also claimed that statements from Congress leaders are retweeted more by the people in Pakistan than their counterparts in India.“Their comments are retweeted and publicised more by the people of the neighbouring country than our own. The Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there. This is the condition of our main opposition party,” he said.Ram Madhav said the opposition was in a clueless fight and people had failed to understand whether they were “fighting for the cause of Pakistan or for India”.“Nobody in the country understands what it [Congress] wants to say and in which direction it wants to take the country. The people also do not understand if theCongress is fighting for India or Pakistan,” he said. “The Congress does not have any issue to really take on our government, our leader, and our party. It is banking on lies and Pakistan.”Claimed that the “Modi wave” has not waned across the country, Ram Madhav said the BJP in the Northeast hoped to win 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has not waned. His wave is still on across the country and that’s the reason behind our slogan ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’ [Modi government once again],” he said. “Assam has progressed manifold under the strong and forward-looking leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal and people will definitely vote for us in the elections.”Ram Madhav exuded confidence that the BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad will sweep all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Out of the 25 seats in the Northeast, “the BJP and its allies will emerge as winner with 20 seats”, he added.