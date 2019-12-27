Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Misleading People, CAA Has No Provision to Take Away Citizenship, Says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said he wanted to ask minorities, especially Muslims, to look into the CAA, which was now available on the government website.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Congress Misleading People, CAA Has No Provision to Take Away Citizenship, Says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Shimla.

Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act. He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.

"The Congress and company is spreading rumours that Muslims may lose their citizenship," said Shah during a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan here to mark the second anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

"I challenge Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone's citizenship. Don't misguide and divide people over the CAA," he said.

Shah said he wanted to ask minorities, especially Muslims, to look into the CAA, which was now available on the government website.

"Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship," he added.

Shah said the legislation would provide citizenship to minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan failed to implement the Nehru-Liaquat pact to protect religious and other rights of the minorities, Shah said, adding it had prompted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to table the legislation in Parliament.

Shah also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh government had signed MoUs worth over Rs 93,000 crore during the two-day Himachal Rising Global Investors' Meet at Dharamshala in November.



