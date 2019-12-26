Congress Misleading People on CAA to Create Anarchic Situation in Country: Dharmendra Pradhan
The Union minister for petroleum and natural gas also appealed to the people of Odisha not to get carried away with the "misleading" campaign by the opposition parties against the CAA.
File photo of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: REUTERS)
Bhubaneswar: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday came down heavily on opposition Congress, accusing it of misleading and instigating people against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
"The Congress has been instigating people for creating an anarchic situation in the country. The opposition party has become intolerant after being repeatedly rejected by the people," Pradhan told reporters here.
The Union minister clarified that the CAA would accord citizenship to people and not snatch it from anyone. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also provided citizenship to refugees fleeing East Pakistan during the 1971 war, Pradhan said.
He said both Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had considered giving citizenship to people fleeing their countries after facing religious persecution.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a bold step to protect neglected people," Pradhan said. He said the BJP will soon launch a massive awareness drive on the new citizenship law and reach out to three crore households in the country.
"Our party workers will visit the houses and explain to the residents how the CAA is not against Indian citizens," he said, adding a programme has been chalked out to meet one crore people in Odisha.
On the recent protests across the country, the Union minister said, "People have a right to raise their voice but no one has a right to damage public property. Protesters should understand the purpose of CAA."
