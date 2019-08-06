Congress MLA Aditi Singh Breaks Ranks, Says Article 370 Move in 'National Interest, Not Political Issue'

Lucknow: Deviating from her party's stand on the revocation of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh came out with support for the move on the social media platform Twitter.

Singh wrote on Twitter, "United We Stand! Jai Hind #Article370" on which a user commented, reminding her that she was from the Congress, which has by and large opposed the move.

The MLA then replied saying, "Main ek Hindustani hoon (I am an Indian)."

Speaking to News18, the Rae Bareli MLA said, "In my individual and personal capacity, I think that now Jammu and Kashmir will be safer and will also bring the state in the main stream."

She added that the decision was 'historic', as long as there were no attempts to suppress the voice of the locals. The government should also acutely observe the situation on the ground to ensure that the people of Jammu & Kashmir did not have any problems, she suggested.

"This is more of a national interest issue and not a political issue,” she stated.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday morning tweeted against the government's decision to do away with Article 370.

He wrote, "“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

The Narendra Modi government's decision to strip Jammu & Kashmir of its special status saw several parties break ranks. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) pledged its unequivocal support to the move, while ally JD(U) decided to boycott the bill, saying the BJP should look at building consensus.

