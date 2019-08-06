Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Congress MLA Aditi Singh Breaks Ranks, Says Article 370 Move in 'National Interest, Not Political Issue'

Aditi Singh, the Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, tweeted showing her support for scrapping of Article 370, but was quickly reminded by a user that she was from the Congress. She then replied saying she was an Indian.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress MLA Aditi Singh Breaks Ranks, Says Article 370 Move in 'National Interest, Not Political Issue'
File photo of Congress MLA from Raebareli, Aditi Singh.
Loading...

Lucknow: Deviating from her party's stand on the revocation of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh came out with support for the move on the social media platform Twitter.

Singh wrote on Twitter, "United We Stand! Jai Hind #Article370" on which a user commented, reminding her that she was from the Congress, which has by and large opposed the move.

The MLA then replied saying, "Main ek Hindustani hoon (I am an Indian)."

Speaking to News18, the Rae Bareli MLA said, "In my individual and personal capacity, I think that now Jammu and Kashmir will be safer and will also bring the state in the main stream."

She added that the decision was 'historic', as long as there were no attempts to suppress the voice of the locals. The government should also acutely observe the situation on the ground to ensure that the people of Jammu & Kashmir did not have any problems, she suggested.

"This is more of a national interest issue and not a political issue,” she stated.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday morning tweeted against the government's decision to do away with Article 370.

He wrote, "“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

The Narendra Modi government's decision to strip Jammu & Kashmir of its special status saw several parties break ranks. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) pledged its unequivocal support to the move, while ally JD(U) decided to boycott the bill, saying the BJP should look at building consensus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram