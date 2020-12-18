Congress MLA Aditi Singh Writes to CM Yogi, Demands Reinstating Shopkeepers in UP's Raebareli

Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh has written to CM Yogi Adityanath demanding reinstating shopkeepers who were recently removed after the land was allotted to Kamla Nehru Trust in civil lines area of Raebareli.

The Congress MLA had earlier written to Economic offence wing for an investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and the functioning of the Kamla Nehru Trust, which has senior Congress leaders as its members.

“The Reaberli district administration forcibly removed hundreds of shopkeepers, this is a sad incident, I condemn this in the strongest words. However, I respect the order of the honorable High Court,” Aditi Singh said.

“I have written a letter to CM requesting him to reinstate the removed shop keepers, I will also meet CM and request him personally to help hundreds of shopkeepers who have lost their livelihood,” she added.

Many families were living near the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Raebareli on the land allotted in the name of Kamala Nehru Trust. The High Court ordered to vacate the government land from the people who had ‘illegally occupied’ it. For decades, the administration has been continuously trying to free the occupied land, but has not been able to succeed.

Additional District Magistrate Administration Ram Abhilash, who headed the campaign for removing the encroachment said, “On the court's order, this land is being evacuated from illegal occupants and further legal action will be taken. Before removing the encroachment, some miscreants pelted stones at the police, in response to which the police used mild force, but JCB and bulldozers kept going.”

“I have written to EOW to investigate the financial irregularities in the society. The society never served the purpose for which it was constituted; the land was never used to promote girls' education as mentioned in the bylaws of the society. Also, the conversion of land into a freehold is unlawful as there are around 150 shops which provide daily bread to 600 people,” Aditi Singh, speaking on the irregularities said.

“People who question the transparency of the PM Cares Fund should also reveal what they have done through this society. I have written to EOW, Chief Minister’s Office and Home Department to investigate the matter which involves financial irregularities worth hundreds of crores of rupees,” Singh said, taking a dig at Congress leaders and members of the society.