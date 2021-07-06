Congress MLA, Ex-Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh to Join BJP on Wednesday

Kripashankar Singh, former minister of state for Home and Congress MLA from Kalina in Santacruz, will join the BJP on Wednesday.

The development comes ahead of the BMC elections due early next year. Singh, who has a considerable support base among the north Indian population in Mumbai, has maintained a distance from the Congress for quite some time now, The Times of India reported.

Singh did not even campaign for the Congress during the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Besides Singh, Yatin Kadam, the son of late Congress MLA from Niphad Raosaheb Kadam, will also join the BJP in the presence of opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

