Congress MLA Flays BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Over ‘Beef Eater’ Remark, Party Seeks Apology

: Criticising BJP senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for his ‘beef eater’ remark, Congress Bhopal Madhya MLA Arif Masood has advised the latter to avoid statements which do not suit his national stature.Addressing a party workers’ convention in Bhopal on Saturday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had expressed surprise on Masood’s win in the Assembly polls saying it was intriguing how a person who eats beef won against nationalist and anti-cow-slaughter candidates.Though the BJP leader did not name anyone it was evident he was referring to Masood who had defeated BJP’s sitting MLA Surendranath Singh by close to 15,000 votes from Bhopal Madhya, a constituency with a sizable Muslim population in the state capital.Retorting, Masood told the media that his constituency comprises 60% Hindu population and the support he enjoyed in the region would also be visible in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also did not name Vijayvargiya but questioned whether he (Vijayvargiya) had sat with him for dinner.Vijayvargiya is a politician of national repute and should avoid using such language, Masood offered advice to the BJP leader.Meanwhile, the Block-head of District Congress Committee Navin Chuabey also issued a letter flaying Vijayvargiya’s remarks. He said that if the communal remarks against the MLA led to any public unrest then the BJP leader would be responsible for it.Chaubey threatened legal action in case Vijayvargiya did not withdraw his remarks and tendered an apology to the Congress MLA.