Congress MLA Shoaib Iqbal, Two MCD Councillors Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Apart from Iqbal, the five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors -- Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi -- also joined the Aam Aadmi Party, the AAP posted a photo on Twitter.
Shoaib Iqbal, Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi joined AAP on Thursday.
New Delhi: Former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
This comes ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi slated for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.
