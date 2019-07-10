Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congress MLAs Illegally Confined in Mumbai Hotel: AICC Tells Cops

A police officer said the Mumbai Police had received a complaint from the AICC in this regard and action would be taken

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress MLAs Illegally Confined in Mumbai Hotel: AICC Tells Cops
Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs on Wednesday. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Mumbai: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has filed a complaint stating that rebel MLAs of the party from Karnataka have been illegally confined at a hotel in Mumbai, a police officer said on Wednesday. He said action would be taken accordingly.

"Mumbai Police have received a complaint from the AICC Wednesday of illegal confinement of rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs at a Powai hotel," the officer said.

Earlier in the day, as a high drama unfolded outside the hotel when senior Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar arrived there to meet the legislators, police officers told him that the rebel MLAs had written to the city police commissioner fearing a threat to their lives due to his arrival.

The letter signed by 10 MLAs of the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) combine stated they have heard that Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and others were going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. However, only Shivakumar turned up. He was subsequently detained and sent back to Bengaluru.

Of the 14 MLAs from Karnataka who have resigned, 11 are from Congress and three from the JD(S). The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing its majority if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram