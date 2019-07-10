Congress MLAs Illegally Confined in Mumbai Hotel: AICC Tells Cops
A police officer said the Mumbai Police had received a complaint from the AICC in this regard and action would be taken
Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs on Wednesday. (Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has filed a complaint stating that rebel MLAs of the party from Karnataka have been illegally confined at a hotel in Mumbai, a police officer said on Wednesday. He said action would be taken accordingly.
"Mumbai Police have received a complaint from the AICC Wednesday of illegal confinement of rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs at a Powai hotel," the officer said.
Earlier in the day, as a high drama unfolded outside the hotel when senior Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar arrived there to meet the legislators, police officers told him that the rebel MLAs had written to the city police commissioner fearing a threat to their lives due to his arrival.
The letter signed by 10 MLAs of the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) combine stated they have heard that Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and others were going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. However, only Shivakumar turned up. He was subsequently detained and sent back to Bengaluru.
Of the 14 MLAs from Karnataka who have resigned, 11 are from Congress and three from the JD(S). The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing its majority if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted.
