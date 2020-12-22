Congress MLAs to Reach MP Assembly on Tractors to Back Farm Stir on December 28

In order to support agitating farmers and oppose farm bills, Congress party MLAs will reach assembly on tractors as the winter session starts from Dec 18 onwards.

The principal opposition party also has announced to gherao assembly on the occasion.

Former MPCC chief Arun Yadav has been assigned the responsibility of the entire campaign in which the party plans to exhibit it’s might to the Shivraj government.

The opposition MLAs will be led by MPCC chief Kamal Nath. He has asked his party MLAs to do the same while approaching the assembly.

The party leaders who have extended support to the agitating farmers have already staged daylong fast across the state. During the assembly’s gherao, the Congress party MLAs will be accompanied by farmers from across the state.

The day coincides with the Congress party establishment day and the party leaders will first gather at PCC for the celebration on Dec 28. Afterwards, all the MLAs including MPCC chief Kamal Nath will leave for MP assembly on tractors.

In order to awaken the BJP government in the state, Congress MLAs will gherao the assembly reaching there on tractors.

It’s interesting to note that Madhya Pradesh which remained hub of farm unrest in last few years had been lukewarm when it comes to taking part in the farmers’ agitation primarily going on at in and around New Delhi.

Besides a section of farmers who have reached the national capital for taking part in the farm agitation, farming community more or less has remained mum on the farm protests. Political analysts claim that Congress party move seems a ploy to break the ice and galvanise farmers on the issue.

OP Saklecha, the senior BJP leader on the issue claimed that an exhausted Congress party which has ran out of issues is pretending to be farmer-friendly by raking up this issue.

Administration sniffing the Congress party plans has started preparations for the Dec 28 protest and Bhopal collector Avinsh Lavania has imposed section 144 of CrPC around MP assembly. This means the Congress party leaders will be arrested if they try to approach towards the assembly.

Notification has been issued regarding winter session of the MP assembly.

Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma has convened a meeting of Business Advisory Committee on Dec 28 ahead of the commencement of the assembly session.