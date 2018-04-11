Congress MLC from Raebareli Expected to Join BJP as Amit Shah Arrives in Lucknow

BJP President Amit Shah has arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday to meet party workers and to address the issues of dissenting MLAs and party leaders ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Shah will be meeting Dalit leaders at the BJP office in Lucknow to discuss their issues and concerns before returning to Delhi on Wednesday evening.On his way to the Chief Minister's residence, Amit Shah, along with Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, stopped at Samtamulak Chowk in Gomti Nagar area and offered homage at the statue of social activist Jyotiba Phule.Though it is being said that the purpose of Shah’s Lucknow visit is to address the issues and concerns raised by Dalits, as per sources, Congress MLC from Raebareli, Dinesh Singh is likely to join BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah.Dinesh Singh, who is considered close to the Gandhi family, and his brother Rakesh Singh have quit Congress and accused the party high command of being indifferent to local leaders.Singh is believed to have been handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi herself.During the recent visit of Rahul Gandhi in UP, an FIR was levelled against the Congress MLC from Raebareli for his alleged misbehaviour with police officials on duty.As per sources , Shah might also discuss cabinet reshuffle with UP CM Yogi Adityanath to induct some Dalit leaders in the government ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, in a move to send out a message to Dalit voters.Chief of Suheldev Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has raised his voice against the state government in the past, is also expected to meet Amit Shah at 5 pm on Wednesday at the CM's residence.Amit Shah is also scheduled to meet his allies and few senior ministers of the UP Government.