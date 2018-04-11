English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress MLC from Raebareli Expected to Join BJP as Amit Shah Arrives in Lucknow
Dinesh Singh, who is considered close to the Gandhi family, and his brother Rakesh Singh have quit Congress and accused the party high command of being indifferent to local leaders.
File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah. (Image; Reuters)
Lucknow: BJP President Amit Shah has arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday to meet party workers and to address the issues of dissenting MLAs and party leaders ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Shah will be meeting Dalit leaders at the BJP office in Lucknow to discuss their issues and concerns before returning to Delhi on Wednesday evening.
On his way to the Chief Minister's residence, Amit Shah, along with Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, stopped at Samtamulak Chowk in Gomti Nagar area and offered homage at the statue of social activist Jyotiba Phule.
Though it is being said that the purpose of Shah’s Lucknow visit is to address the issues and concerns raised by Dalits, as per sources, Congress MLC from Raebareli, Dinesh Singh is likely to join BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah.
