English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bengalis Beaten up Along Assam-Meghalaya Border Post NRC Draft, Alleges Congress MP Sushmita Dev
During the Zero Hour, Dev raised the issue again and asked the Centre to provide security to people crossing into Meghalaya from Assam and stop the locals from policing the area.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Monday tried to create a scene in Lok Sabha by entering the Well and alleging that some Bengalis were beaten up along the Assam- Meghalaya border after the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published and sought their safety.
As soon as the House took up the day's business, Dev came to the Well and alleged that Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah were only giving lectures but have failed to give security to many people.
"Bengalis are being beaten up along Assam-Meghalaya border. We want security to 40 lakh people who were excluded from the NRC. What is the government doing? People are scared.
Who will give them security," she asked.
Dev, an MP from Assam's Silchar, alleged that the government was "irresponsible" and claimed that the NRC was prepared without proper scrutiny.
"You people are irresponsible. This is not fair. Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are giving only lectures, but doing nothing," she claimed.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, however, did not pay much heed to Dev's plea and said "every day, you cannot do this. Go to your seat".
The proceedings of the House continued after Dev returned to her seat after staging protest for a few minutes.
During the Zero Hour, Dev raised the issue again and asked the Centre to provide security to people crossing into Meghalaya from Assam and stop the locals from policing the area.
Also Watch
As soon as the House took up the day's business, Dev came to the Well and alleged that Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah were only giving lectures but have failed to give security to many people.
"Bengalis are being beaten up along Assam-Meghalaya border. We want security to 40 lakh people who were excluded from the NRC. What is the government doing? People are scared.
Who will give them security," she asked.
Dev, an MP from Assam's Silchar, alleged that the government was "irresponsible" and claimed that the NRC was prepared without proper scrutiny.
"You people are irresponsible. This is not fair. Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are giving only lectures, but doing nothing," she claimed.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, however, did not pay much heed to Dev's plea and said "every day, you cannot do this. Go to your seat".
The proceedings of the House continued after Dev returned to her seat after staging protest for a few minutes.
During the Zero Hour, Dev raised the issue again and asked the Centre to provide security to people crossing into Meghalaya from Assam and stop the locals from policing the area.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Reports: Spoke to Her, She Seems Happy
- Nike PhantomVSN Integrates Smart Technology to Make The Football Boot Better
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana Khan's First Magazine Cover: I Hope It's Not Taken As an Entitlement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...