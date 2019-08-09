Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Who Resigned over Party's Stand on Article 370, to Join BJP Today

On Monday, Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the Congress' stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Who Resigned over Party's Stand on Article 370, to Join BJP Today
Bhubaneswar Kalita in Rajya Sabha.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita, who resigned from the party on Monday to protest against the party's stand on scrapping Article 370, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday evening.

On Monday, Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu announced in the House that he has accepted Kalita's resignation.

Samajwadi Party member from Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Seth also resigned from the Upper House and the chairman accepted his resignation.

The resignations from Rajya Sabha came ahead of the crucial vote on a resolution scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Congress MP resigned from Rajya Sabha over the Congress party's stand against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can't be a contributor to it," he said in a letter.

Kalita is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam. He had only a few months left in his tenure and was due to retire on April 9, 2020.

He is the second Congress MP from Rajya Sabha to resign in the recent past after Sanjay Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family who has joined the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram