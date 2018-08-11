Congress MP Cites Lord Ram to Defend Tripe Talaq, Apologises After Controversy

Congress Member of Parliament Hussain Dalwai on Friday sparked a controversy by defending triple talaq, saying that even Lord Ram doubted Sita and abandoned her, but he later apologised for his remark.The Congress party has, however, distanced itself from his remark, saying once he has clarified on his statement, there is no point in making a comment on it.Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "Such statements have been made by many people earlier. Very serious remarks were made. Few days ago, Uttar Pardesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that Mata Sita was a 'test-tube baby'."Even Union Minister Mahesh Sharma had said in Parliament that Mata Sita was a fictional character. Such statements should not be made by anyone."Apologising for his remark, Dalwai said: "Whatever remark I made was wrong and I have apologise. I didn't want to hurt anybody's sentiment. It was being intentionally politicised."