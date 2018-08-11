English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress MP Cites Lord Ram to Defend Tripe Talaq, Apologises After Controversy
Apologising for his remark, Hussain Dalwai said, "Whatever remark I made was wrong and I have apologise. I didn't want to hurt anybody's sentiment. It was being intentionally politicised."
File photo of Congress leader Hussain Dalwai
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament Hussain Dalwai on Friday sparked a controversy by defending triple talaq, saying that even Lord Ram doubted Sita and abandoned her, but he later apologised for his remark.
The Congress party has, however, distanced itself from his remark, saying once he has clarified on his statement, there is no point in making a comment on it.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "Such statements have been made by many people earlier. Very serious remarks were made. Few days ago, Uttar Pardesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that Mata Sita was a 'test-tube baby'.
"Even Union Minister Mahesh Sharma had said in Parliament that Mata Sita was a fictional character. Such statements should not be made by anyone."
Apologising for his remark, Dalwai said: "Whatever remark I made was wrong and I have apologise. I didn't want to hurt anybody's sentiment. It was being intentionally politicised."
Also Watch
The Congress party has, however, distanced itself from his remark, saying once he has clarified on his statement, there is no point in making a comment on it.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "Such statements have been made by many people earlier. Very serious remarks were made. Few days ago, Uttar Pardesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that Mata Sita was a 'test-tube baby'.
"Even Union Minister Mahesh Sharma had said in Parliament that Mata Sita was a fictional character. Such statements should not be made by anyone."
Apologising for his remark, Dalwai said: "Whatever remark I made was wrong and I have apologise. I didn't want to hurt anybody's sentiment. It was being intentionally politicised."
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: The Actor’s Instagram Posts Prove He is Ageing Backwards, See Pics
- Mourinho Hails Pogba Performance as Manchester United Make Winning Start
- Silver Sable and Black Cat: Spider-Man Universe Unveils Two New Spin-off Films
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...