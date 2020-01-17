Congress MP Partap Bajwa Seeks Sacking of Punjab AG; Amarinder Singh Says 'None of Your Business'

Chandigarh: In yet another attack on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday sought the immediate sacking of Punjab Advocate General for allegedly failing to defend the interests of the state "effectively" in courts.

The chief minister, however, termed Bajwa's demand as "illogical and irrational" and asked him to mind his own business.

In a missive to Amarinder Singh, the MP said Atul Nanda's appointment as the state's Advocate General was due to his proximity to the chief minister.

"Nepotism is against the interests of the state and the appointment of Atul Nanda as Advocate General, Punjab is a perfect example of the same, as his appointment had been solely guided by his proximity to you," Bajwa said.

He said the "incompetence of Nanda to defend the interests of the state effectively is reflected in the repeated failures he faced in the courts" in various cases, including those related to drug menace, mining, environment protection and sacrilege.

He urged the chief minister to sack Nanda immediately and appoint a "competent person" in his place.

Punjab ministers had on January 14 sought disciplinary action against Bajwa for raising a "banner of revolt" against Amarinder Singh.

The demand for action against the former Pradesh Congress Committee chief came days after his announcement of not supporting Amarinder Singh's leadership for a second term unless action is taken on the desecration of religious texts.

Taking strong exception to Bajwa's open letter, listing out the alleged failure of the AG, the chief minister termed it a sign of the former Punjab Congress chief's desperation to grab political limelight.

"I have full faith in the AG," said Amarinder Singh.

"You are neither competent nor equipped to judge Atul Nanda's competency, and have no business commenting or interfering in matters which you have absolutely no knowledge about," said the chief minister, terming Bajwa's allegations against the AG as "baseless".

He also said that Bajwa's recent attacks on him and his government were "totally senseless and politically motivated" and the MP's behaviour was becoming increasingly ridiculous.

"Unless he (Bajwa) has a good explanation for such behaviour, which is clearly detrimental to the interests of his own party, one might even think he is working for the Opposition in Punjab," said the chief minister.

Amarinder Singh further asked Bajwa to stop giving opinions on issues that do not concern him and, instead, focus on nurturing his constituency in the Rajya Sabha, in his own interest.

