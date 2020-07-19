Congress MP Writes to PM, Alleges Kerala Minister Made Calls to Swapna Suresh, Violated FCRA Rules

UDF convenor and Congress MP Benny Behanan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Kerala minister KT Jaleel, alleging violation of provisions of the foreign contribution (regulation) Act 2010.

In his letter, the Congress MP requested that the Centre entrusts the matter to an appropriate agency to investigate and launch prosecution before an appropriate court.

The letter states,"It has come out in the media that Jaleel has made several phone calls to Swapna Suresh, prime suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling case... While explaining about the calls the minister had stated in public that the phone calls were related to food kits(ramzan kits) worth Rs 5,00,000 sponsored by UAE consular general. "

The letter added,"As per the provisions of the foreign contribution (regulation) Act 2010 acceptance of any foreign contribution in any currency either Indian or foreign by a member of any legislature is Prohibited under section 3 of the Act."

The letter states that the conduct of the minister is punishable under section 35 of the act.

The Kerala gold smuggling case has resulted in a major political controversy in the state with the opposition demanding the CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation and enquiry into the CMO.

Opposition UDF (United democratic front) led by Congress has given a notice to move no-confidence motion against the government.