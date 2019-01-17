Congress MP’s Shocker: Amit Shah Caught ‘Pig Fever’ as He Kidnapped Karnataka MLAs

Congress MP & AICC General Secretary BK Hariprasad mocking at health condition of Sri @AmitShah ji shows his mental stability



Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad stroked a controversy on Thursday as he mocked BJP chief Amit Shah’s illness, saying that it was a result of him “kidnapping” the party’s MLAs in a bid to form a government in the state.Shah is suffering from swine flu and is undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS. "I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah had tweeted on Wednesday night.Hariprasad, a Rajya Sabha member and AICC’s general secretary, said Shah had caught fever – not any, but pig fever (swine flu) – because of the horse trading of MLAs and would suffer a worse fate if he continues these actions.“He kidnapped six MLAs and kept them in Mumbai. BJP and RSS were standing guard for them. Some of them have come back and that has got Amit Shah worried. So worried that he has caught fever. Not any fever but pig fever (swine flu). If he continues this, he would suffer from far worse," he said at a protest by the Congress in Bengaluru against BJP's alleged attempts to poach Congress MLAs.Following Hariprasad's jibe, Karnataka unit of the BJP criticised the Congress leader’s remarks. Calling the Congress MP a "rogue", the BJP said Hariprasad’s comment showed his mental stability and the politician is "unfit to live in a civilised society".Meanwhile, the BJP informed on Twitter that Amit Shah will soon be discharged.Earlier in the day, the Congress and JDS reiterated that they were in touch with all their MLAs and all Congress MLAs will be present for the Congress legislature party meeting scheduled to be held on Friday. CLP leader Siddaramaiah has also issued a whip making attendance of MLAs in the meeting mandatory failing which the legislators may face disqualification.