English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Congress-mukt Bharat' a Mere Political Slogan, Not RSS's Language: Mohan Bhagwat
Top brass of the BJP, which considers the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its ideological mentor, has often talked about a 'Congress-free India'.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Pune: Underlining the RSS's "inclusive" character, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said slogans like 'Congress-mukt Bharat' were mere political phrases and not part of the language of the Sangh.
Top brass of the BJP, which considers the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its ideological mentor, has often talked about a 'Congress-free India'.
"These are political slogans. It is not the language of the RSS. The word 'mukt' (free or liberated) is used in politics. We never use the language of excluding anyone.
"We have to include everyone in the process of nation building including those who oppose us," Bhagwat said at a book launch function here.
Speaking in parliament in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was pursuing Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a 'Congress-mukt Bharat' and accused the grand old party of eulogising the Gandhi family when in power, at the cost of the country's development.
Bhagwat was in the city to launch six books written by Dnyaneshwar Mulay, a 1983-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who is currently secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Stressing the need for a "positive approach" to bring about change, the RSS chief said those with a negative approach would think only of conflicts and divisions.
"Such a person is not at all useful in the process of nation-building," he said.
The Sangh chief also said one of the ways of looking at Hindutva was having faith in oneself, one's family and the country.
"If one has faith in himself, his family and the country, he can work towards inclusive nation-building process," he said.
Praising Mulay for his efforts to reach out to the common man through his work, Bhagwat said the country needed officers like him who were connected with their motherland.
Also Watch
Top brass of the BJP, which considers the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its ideological mentor, has often talked about a 'Congress-free India'.
"These are political slogans. It is not the language of the RSS. The word 'mukt' (free or liberated) is used in politics. We never use the language of excluding anyone.
"We have to include everyone in the process of nation building including those who oppose us," Bhagwat said at a book launch function here.
Speaking in parliament in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was pursuing Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a 'Congress-mukt Bharat' and accused the grand old party of eulogising the Gandhi family when in power, at the cost of the country's development.
Bhagwat was in the city to launch six books written by Dnyaneshwar Mulay, a 1983-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who is currently secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Stressing the need for a "positive approach" to bring about change, the RSS chief said those with a negative approach would think only of conflicts and divisions.
"Such a person is not at all useful in the process of nation-building," he said.
The Sangh chief also said one of the ways of looking at Hindutva was having faith in oneself, one's family and the country.
"If one has faith in himself, his family and the country, he can work towards inclusive nation-building process," he said.
Praising Mulay for his efforts to reach out to the common man through his work, Bhagwat said the country needed officers like him who were connected with their motherland.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ball Tampering Incident is Wake Up Call for Everyone: Kallis
- Virat Kohli Hits Slam-bang Mode as He Gets Ready for IPL 2018
- Shah Rukh Khan Has Fanboy Moment With Christopher Nolan
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Madeira — The Wine That Requires a Trip Around the World
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness