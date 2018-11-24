Congress’ 'Muslim Hardliner' Nominee’s Temple Visit Sends Ripples Across Political Circles in Bhopal

At the time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits are raising eyebrows in rival parties, another Congress nominee Arif Masood reached a temple as part of the election campaign in Bhopal on Saturday.An executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and a Muslim hardliner, Masood who has been fielded by Congress from Bhopal Madhya. This constituency has a sizeable Muslim population. He was seen in Hanuman temple in 1100 Quarters area in Bhopal.The area is in close vicinity of posh Arera Colony, representing the portions of constituency which has majority Hindu population.Masood’s temple visit has sent ripples across the political circles in Bhopal as he bears an image of being a hardliner who remained in the forefront while opposing triple talaq issue and previously in Bhoshala dispute in Dhar which is equated to Ayodhya issue of Madhya Pradesh. Masood, a former BSP leader, also led the charge against the Centre when Muslims were being lynched over “cow slaughter.”Masood is contesting against sitting MLA Surendra Nath Singh whom he lost to in 2013. Singh with his “down to earth” image is giving tough time to Masood, a close aide to senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri.