Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
'Congress Must Die': Yogendra Yadav Blames Grand Old Party as Exit Polls Predict NDA 2.0
Yadav called the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress 'biggest obstacle in the path for creating an alternative'.
File photo of Yogendra Yadav (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: ‘Congress must die’, said Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav as the bitterly-fought seven-phased Lok Sabha elections came to a close and the exit polls unanimously predicted a return of the Modi government on Sunday.
Reacting to an exit poll prediction, Yadav tweeted saying, “The Congress must die. If it could not stop the BJP in this election to save the idea of India, this party has no positive role in Indian history. Today it represents the single biggest obstacle to creation of an alternative."
Yadav has been vocal about the challenges that revolve around the idea of a grand alliance, especially harping on the issue of corruption. Several times in the past did the founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who was expelled from the party in 2015, flayed the Congress dubbing its top leadership as “equally anti-democracy and corrupt" as those they were fighting against.
His blunt supporter for a strong non-Congress opposition was manifested in his Sunday tweet where he called the party led by Rahul Gandhi the "biggest, single obstacle in the path for creating an alternative".
However, soon after facing backlash over his "no positive role in Indian history" expression, Yadav tweeted an explanation elucidating on the colossal role that the Congress played before and immediately after the independence of India.
His tweet read, “My expression "no positive role in Indian history" may have caused some confusion. I cannot possibly deny the great role of Congress before and immediately after independence. What I meant was "no positive role left to perform in history anymore". Stand by that. (SIC)”
The exit poll prediction has seeming taken a toll on the opposition alliance talks as the Bahujan Samaj Party announced on early Monday that its supremo Mayawati has called off talks with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. That being said, leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress stalwart Shashi Tharoor have vociferously dismissed the exit poll results as “gossip”.
According to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predictions, the NDA is set to win 336 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could win 82 seats and 124 seats would go to ‘Other’.
The Election Commission will declare the Lok Sabha election results on May 23 following which India will witness either a change of incumbency or a redux.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
