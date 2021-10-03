Congress Names Candidates For Upcoming Meghalaya By-polls in 3 Constituencies

The Congress on Sunday released the list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the three Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya. Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, in-charge of Congress Election Committee released the list containing names of three candidates after approval of party president Sonia Gandhi.

In East Khasi Hills district, the opposition party has fielded Highlander Kharmalki as its candidate for retaining the Mawryngkneng seat. Kharmalki had unsuccessfully contested on a PDF ticket in 2018 Assembly polls. He came second.

For the Mawphlang seat, former legislator Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem became Congress nominee.

Hasina Yasmin Mondol, wife of late Dr Azad Zaman, was given the ticket for the Rajabala constituency.

The by-elections were necessitated following the deaths of the two Congress legislators – David A Nongrum from Mawryngkneng and Dr Azad Zaman from Rajabala – and an independent legislator from Mawphlang SK Sunn.

