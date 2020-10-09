News18 Logo

Congress Names Five Candidates for November Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Congress has announced candidates for five Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where by-elections are to be held on November 3.

It will field Dr Kamlesh Singh from the Naugawan Sadat assembly seat and Sushil Chaudhary from the the Bulandshahr seat.

The party has named Snehlata for the Tundla seat and Kripa Shankar for the Ghatampur seat. In Deoria, the Congress has fielded Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi.

Party sources said that the remaining two candidates for Bangarmau and Malhani will be announced later.


