Congress Names Five Candidates for UP Assembly Bypolls
In a statement, the party named Umesh Kumar Diwakar, Sneh Lata, Karishma Thakur, Sunil Mishra and Rajmangal Yadav as its candidates.
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for Assembly bypolls in five seats in Uttar Pradesh.
In a statement, the party named Umesh Kumar Diwakar, Sneh Lata, Karishma Thakur, Sunil Mishra and Rajmangal Yadav as its candidates from Ignis, Tundia, both reserved for scheduled castes, Govindnagar, Jalalpur and Ghosia seats respectively.
Assembly bypolls are due in the state in several seats, most of which fell vacant after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.
